Resolution No. 10-NQ /TW on 5 April 1988 of the Party Politburo on economic reform in agriculture (Contract 10); the Resolution of the 5th Plenum of the Party Central Committee, 11th tenure on accelerating industrialization and modernization of agriculture and rural areas in the period of 2001 - 2010, the Resolution of the 7th Plenum of the Party Central Committee, 10th tenure “On agriculture, farmers and rural areas” have been implemented by branches from central to local levels, business community and farmers, bringing about great achievements for agriculture and rural areas, making important contribution to the overall growth of the country, eliminating hunger, reducing poverty and ensuring security and socio-political stability, especially in times of economic crisis full of difficulties and challenges.