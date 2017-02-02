Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the 47th World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos (Switzerland) at the invitation of WEF Chairman Klaus Schwab from 17 - 21 January 2017
At the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife paid an official visit to Vietnam from 16 - 17 January 2017.
At the invitation of Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping, Vietnamese General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and a high level delegation of Viet Nam paid an official visit...
Implementing the cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Democratic Republic of Laos, at...
Proper awareness of the role of farmers is a basis, on the one hand, for encouraging farmers to actively participate in economic, political, cultural, social activities; on the other hand, for finding solutions to continue upholding that role, contributing to early achieve the set goals.
Resolution No. 10-NQ /TW on 5 April 1988 of the Party Politburo on economic reform in agriculture (Contract 10); the Resolution of the 5th Plenum of the Party Central Committee, 11th tenure on accelerating industrialization and modernization of agriculture and rural areas in the period of 2001 - 2010, the Resolution of the 7th Plenum of the Party Central Committee, 10th tenure “On agriculture, farmers and rural areas” have been implemented by branches from central to local levels, business community and farmers, bringing about great achievements for agriculture and rural areas, making important contribution to the overall growth of the country, eliminating hunger, reducing poverty and ensuring security and socio-political stability, especially in times of economic crisis full of difficulties and challenges.
Non-traditional security threats are very diverse and found in many areas of socio-economic life; causes to these threats are complex, including natural and artificial threats; have the ability to spread quickly in a large scale and transnational impacts. Some non-traditional security threats can transform into traditional ones if there is lack of security threat control, administration and coordination mechanism for action among nations.
The Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) constituted under Annex VII to the 1982 United Nation Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) on 12 July 2016, issued an Award, ending a nearly 3-year long process arbitration instituted by the Philippines against China concerning certain issues of disputes in the East Sea. The Award is not only a tremendous legal victory for the Philippines over China, but also significantly contributes to the process of resolving disputes in the East Sea and the development of international laws in general.
The 29th Diplomatic Conference was opened in Hanoi on 22 August 2016 under the theme “Increase the efficiency of external activities and international integration to successfully realize the 12th National Party Congress Resolution”. Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong attended and addressed the conference. The Communist Review introduces full text of his speech.