President Tran Dai Quang, his wife and a high-level delegation of Viet Nam arrived in Lima, Peru to attend the 24th High-level Week of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC) on 17-20 November.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the Vietnamese delegation arrived at the international airport of Siem Reap of Cambodia on 23 November to attend the ninth Summit of the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam...
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and a high-level delegation of Vietnam arrived in Hanoi on 26 November, wrapping up the official visit to the People's Democratic Republic of Laos...
The 16th Francophone Summit was held in the Convention Centre in Antananarivo, capital of Madagascar, on 26-27 Nobember2016. Attending were 30 Presidents, Prime Ministers and several senior leaders of 80...
The Vietnamese Party, State and people have persistently built and developed the socialist-oriented market economy over the past years. However, in reality, especially in the difficult periods of the national economy, there has been concern about the chosen path. Thus, continue to reach consensus and clarify awareness on the socialist-oriented market economy are necessary.
The Document of the 12th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam defines that strong development of science and technologies and making them a truly primary national policy are the most important driving force for the development of a modern production force and knowledge economy and improve productivity, quality, efficiency and competitiveness of the economy, protect the environment, and maintain national defense and security. To fulfill this task, the most urgent issue at present is comprehensive renovation of the management, investment and financial mechanism in scientific and technological activities.
Along with the rapid and continuous development of information and communication technology, the world has been transiting to information society. This process has caused increasingly new challenges to people, businesses and regulatory bodies. It is an important and urgent demand to develop and implement an effective programme of action to build and develop a safe and healthy information society in Vietnam at present, contributing to the cause of industrialization, modernization and international integration.
The Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) constituted under Annex VII to the 1982 United Nation Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) on 12 July 2016, issued an Award, ending a nearly 3-year long process arbitration instituted by the Philippines against China concerning certain issues of disputes in the East Sea. The Award is not only a tremendous legal victory for the Philippines over China, but also significantly contributes to the process of resolving disputes in the East Sea and the development of international laws in general.
The 29th Diplomatic Conference was opened in Hanoi on 22 August 2016 under the theme “Increase the efficiency of external activities and international integration to successfully realize the 12th National Party Congress Resolution”. Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong attended and addressed the conference. The Communist Review introduces full text of his speech.