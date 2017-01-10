Tuesday, 10/1/2017
President Tran Dai Quang attended the 2016 APEC Summit Week

President Tran Dai Quang, his wife and a high-level delegation of Viet Nam arrived in Lima, Peru to attend the 24th High-level Week of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC) on 17-20 November.

Consensus on the socialist-oriented market economy of Vietnam

The Vietnamese Party, State and people have persistently built and developed the socialist-oriented market economy over the past years. However, in reality, especially in the difficult periods of the national economy, there has been concern about the chosen path. Thus, continue to reach consensus and clarify awareness on the socialist-oriented market economy are necessary.

Comprehensive renovation of management, investment and financial mechanism in science and technologies

The Document of the 12th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam defines that strong development of science and technologies and making them a truly primary national policy are the most important driving force for the development of a modern production force and knowledge economy and improve productivity, quality, efficiency and competitiveness of the economy, protect the environment, and maintain national defense and security. To fulfill this task, the most urgent issue at present is comprehensive renovation of the management, investment and financial mechanism in scientific and technological activities.

Building and developing safe and healthy information society in Vietnam

Along with the rapid and continuous development of information and communication technology, the world has been transiting to information society. This process has caused increasingly new challenges to people, businesses and regulatory bodies. It is an important and urgent demand to develop and implement an effective programme of action to build and develop a safe and healthy information society in Vietnam at present, contributing to the cause of industrialization, modernization and international integration.

Justice judgment and prospects for peaceful solutions to disputes in the East Sea

The Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) constituted under Annex VII to the 1982 United Nation Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) on 12 July 2016, issued an Award, ending a nearly 3-year long process arbitration instituted by the Philippines against China concerning certain issues of disputes in the East Sea. The Award is not only a tremendous legal victory for the Philippines over China, but also significantly contributes to the process of resolving disputes in the East Sea and the development of international laws in general.

External work - a motivation to realize Vietnam’s two strategic missions of building and safeguarding the homeland*

The 29th Diplomatic Conference was opened in Hanoi on 22 August 2016 under the theme “Increase the efficiency of external activities and international integration to successfully realize the 12th National Party Congress Resolution”. Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong attended and addressed the conference. The Communist Review introduces full text of his speech.

