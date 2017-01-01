The Document of the 12th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam defines that strong development of science and technologies and making them a truly primary national policy are the most important driving force for the development of a modern production force and knowledge economy and improve productivity, quality, efficiency and competitiveness of the economy, protect the environment, and maintain national defense and security. To fulfill this task, the most urgent issue at present is comprehensive renovation of the management, investment and financial mechanism in scientific and technological activities.