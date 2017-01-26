Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the 47th World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos (Switzerland) at the invitation of WEF Chairman Klaus Schwab from 17 - 21 January 2017
At the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife paid an official visit to Vietnam from 16 - 17 January 2017.
At the invitation of Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping, Vietnamese General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and a high level delegation of Viet Nam paid an official visit...
Implementing the cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Democratic Republic of Laos, at...
Implementing the Working Agenda of the whole tenure, the Party Central Committee convened the 4th Plenum to discuss and provide opinions on the socio-economic situation in 2016, the socio - economic development plan in 2017, a number of big lines and policies to renew growth model and improve growth quality, labor productivity, competitiveness of the economy; the effective international economic integration; socio-political stability while Vietnam joins new-generation free trade agreements; Party building and rectification, reversing the degradation of political ideology, ethics and lifestyle, manifestations of internal “self-evolution”, “self-transformation” and some other important issues.
Resolution No. 10-NQ /TW on 5 April 1988 of the Party Politburo on economic reform in agriculture (Contract 10); the Resolution of the 5th Plenum of the Party Central Committee, 11th tenure on accelerating industrialization and modernization of agriculture and rural areas in the period of 2001 - 2010, the Resolution of the 7th Plenum of the Party Central Committee, 10th tenure “On agriculture, farmers and rural areas” have been implemented by branches from central to local levels, business community and farmers, bringing about great achievements for agriculture and rural areas, making important contribution to the overall growth of the country, eliminating hunger, reducing poverty and ensuring security and socio-political stability, especially in times of economic crisis full of difficulties and challenges.
The Communist Party of Vietnam is aware of and has confirmed in its resolutions that state power belongs to the people. Power control is both humane values of a progressive society to prevent and combat degeneration of state power and society and to achieve the objective of genuine socialism for a sustainable, lasting state in people’s service.
The Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) constituted under Annex VII to the 1982 United Nation Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) on 12 July 2016, issued an Award, ending a nearly 3-year long process arbitration instituted by the Philippines against China concerning certain issues of disputes in the East Sea. The Award is not only a tremendous legal victory for the Philippines over China, but also significantly contributes to the process of resolving disputes in the East Sea and the development of international laws in general.
The 29th Diplomatic Conference was opened in Hanoi on 22 August 2016 under the theme “Increase the efficiency of external activities and international integration to successfully realize the 12th National Party Congress Resolution”. Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong attended and addressed the conference. The Communist Review introduces full text of his speech.